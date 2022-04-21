True freshman Oscar Delp is one of the many standouts from this spring for the Bulldogs.

After drawing comparisons to then-freshman tight end Brock Bowers as the West Forsyth standout was coming out of high school, Delp is already showing why he was a can't miss prospect for Georgia.

The tight end position is already a stacked one for Georgia. The Bulldogs are returning leading receiver Brock Bowers, fresh off his freshman campaign where he led the Bulldogs' passing attack with 882 yards and 13 touchdowns receiving on a team-high 56 receptions. In addition, Georgia hopes to get back a healthy Darnell Washington, who spent much of 2021 getting back up to speed after missing the first five games of the season with a foot injury.

Both Bowers and Washington alone make Georgia's tight end one of the most versatile in the country. With Arik Gilbert back with the team after missing all of the 2021 season due to personal matters and the freshman Delp, Georgia is over the stocked to the brim with talent.

After being thrown into the "fire," as Smart said post-game, Delp put on a show with a team-high seven catches on nine targets for 91 yards receiving as part of the Black team (second-team offense).

Delp will benefit greatly from the extra reps gained due to injuries forcing Brock Bower, Darnell Washington, and Ryland Goede to the sideline.

Smart challenged the young freshmen in his post-game press conference to improve as a blocker, acknowledging his talent as a pass-catcher for Georgia's offense.

"[Delp] caught the ball well. He ran after the catch well. We didn’t ask him to block and do some things, and those are things that he’s going to have to continue to work on to play in the SEC. You’ve got to be able to do both. You can’t just be a receiving tight end." - Kirby Smart

The ability of Bowers and Washington to help out in the run game is what kept them on the field as freshmen; that is the next level of Delp's game that needs elevation heading into the fall.

