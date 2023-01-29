Former Georgia quarterback and expected NFL Draft pick, Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas according to Joe Trahan of WFAA in Dallas. The national title-winning quarterback was booked for public intoxication according to reports.

According to the report, police were called to the scene because someone was "banking on doors in the area" and when they arrived, they found Bennett and deemed him intoxicated. Bennett was then arrested and taken to a detention center.

Bennett's "rags to riches" story has prompted him to become one of the more polarizing players in the sport of college football. The 5"11, 190-pound quarterback has had his size, skill, and even age frequently come into question during his time in the spotlight at Georgia.

The now two-time national champion and Heisman finalist has seen his draft stock start to shoot up ever since his final college season came to an end, but even then there is still a belief that Bennett would end up being a late-round draft pick. Not according to ESPN's Mel Kiper though, who projected him to be a third round pick.

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN