Stetson Bennett Comments On Being Finalist for Heisman Trophy

Georgia quarterback and former walk on Stetson Bennett has been named one of four finalists invited to New York for the Heisman ceremony. He joins USC QB Caleb Williams, TCU QB Max Duggan, and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud in New York.

Stetson Bennett commented on being nominated for the sport's most prestigious individual award.

“I don’t even know what to think right now. We have a lot of good players who make me look good. It’s special. This honor is all about my teammates and this team. I wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have the team that we have. This honor is for them. I understand what Coach Smart means when he says that success comes to those who don’t look for it or are too busy working to look for it. I have never thought about the Heisman. I just wanted to play quarterback at Georgia. I just wanted to play football. I’m thinking of the players and people who have been in this with me. Regardless of who wins, it’s a huge honor to be in this group. The wideouts, tight ends, running backs, offensive line, defense, coaches – I wouldn’t have this opportunity without them so a ton of gratitude for them.”

Bennett currently holds the third highest odds in Vegas according to Action Network.

