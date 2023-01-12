Stetson Bennett Returns as Guest Cashier for Raising Cane's After 2nd National Title

Stetson Bennett has been the butt of numerous jokes throughout his college career. Subjects of his age, size, and even talent have been hot topics of the internet since he made his first start all the way back in the 2020 season. So much so, that many of his doubters predicted that he would "be selling insurance in 5 years".

Well, they weren't exactly wrong...

Today starting at 11am, "The Mailman" began working as a cashier for the Raising Cane's Chicken located in Athens, Georgia. Unfortunately for his critics, the Heisman finalist was not working as a full time employee, but rather in celebration of his 2nd straight National Championship victory.

Bennett made a similar appearance at the fast food chain after his heroic 4th quarter performance against Alabama in the 2022 National Championship where he went viral for poking fun at the Crimson Tide when he recited the score of the Title game as a price for an order.

Fans from all over the state of Georgia lined up outside of the Athens restaurant in hopes to catch a glimpse of and to celebrate the now former Georgia quarterback in what will likely be one of the final appearances in Athens as he prepares for the 2023 draft. Bennett will be in attendance for Georgia's National Championship parade this Saturday.

