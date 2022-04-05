Skip to main content

Stetson Bennett is Playing His "Best Football," Smart Says

In speaking with the media on Tuesday evening, Smart opened up on the play of quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Through one scrimmage so far this spring, Smart talked to the media on Tuesday evening to update them on what went down over the weekend, along with answering any questions they may have in the leadup to the second scrimmage set to take place this coming weekend, the last scrimmage before the G-Day Game which is set to broadcast on ESPN2. 

It should come as no shock that there is seemingly no word coming out of Athens through three weeks of spring practice that would suggest Stetson Bennett is not the heavy favorite to start against Oregon in this season's opening contest. While sources have told SI Dawgs Daily that Bennett is not the only quarterback receiving reps with the first-team offense. It is not uncommon; just like the fall, spring practice is an evaluation period for coaches, especially at the quarterback position. Last season showed the importance of making sure the starter at quarterback is not the only one receiving reps with the first team; if the first option goes down with an injury as JT Daniels did, it is next man up just like any other position.

Smart spoke about the quarterbacks on Tuesday, saying, "All those guys have done a tremendous job," while adding that "Stetson has been really consistent this spring. He's been very comfortable. When things break down, he doesn't have to go make a play." Smart even stated that Bennett is playing his "best football."

Stetson, he's taken on the role we've asked him to do. He's been a good leader. He's playing the best football he's played since being here."

Fresh off winning a national championship in the 2021 season, Bennett is still under pressure from the other quarterbacks on the roster as he looks to establish himself as the season opener starter at the position. 

