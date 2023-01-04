Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan: Overcoming the Odds

Monday's National Title game will see the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs each look to cap off their historic seasons with title victories. Given that the two teams have already both won over 13 games, it's obvious that there won't be a lack of talent when these two programs face off on Monday night in SoFi Stadium.

But, Georgia and TCU don't have a ton in common as far as story lines go. The Horned Frogs are currently shattering expectations in their first year of a new coaching regime after finishing the previous season just 5-7 and were predicted to finish 2nd to last in their division. While the Bulldogs have won 29 of their last 30 games and are on the cusp of back-to-back National Championship seasons. While storylines for the two programs couldn't be more different, these two teams will share one thing in common when they take the field. They will be led by quarterback's who have gone through hell and back to get to where they are today.

Stetson Bennett

Those who know anything about college football surely know the story of Stetson Bennett by now. The super senior walked on for the Bulldogs all the way back in the 2017 season then transferred to play JUCO ball before returning to the Bulldogs in 2019 as a backup to Jake Fromm.

Bennett earned his first meaningful snaps in the 2020 season opener against Arkansas and earned his first start a week later against the Auburn Tigers. Other than that, it was anything but smooth sailing for "The Mailman". Bennett was benched for JT Daniels in the back half of the 2020 season and was once again buried on the depth chart when the 2021 season begun.

However, as luck (or destiny) would have it, Bennett earned a start against UAB after JT Daniels was sidelined with an injury. Bennett would help lead the Dawgs to a 37-0 victory over top-10 Arkansas a few weeks later and the starting job remained his for the rest of the 2021 season.

After winning the National Title and becoming the feel good story of the 2021 season, Bennett was once again doubted by UGA fans and encouraged to "ride off into the sunset" as critics believed he had no chance at repeating 2021's success with a roster that just lost nearly 15 players to the NFL draft. Nevertheless, Bennett returned for what would be his 5th season with the Bulldogs.

Fast forward to today and Bennett has led his team to a 14-0 record, a second National Title appearance, and an SEC Championship all while boasting accolades such as Heisman finalist, SEC Championship MVP, Peach Bowl MVP, and is just a few yards away from breaking UGA's school record for passing yards in a season. With a win Monday, Bennett will cement his legacy as arguably the greatest story in College Football History.

Max Duggan

While Max Duggan's story isn't quite the "rags-to-riches" story of Stetson Bennett. The Senior quarterback has faced more than enough adversity to make his story the stuff of legends.

Duggan was a 4 star recruit out of the proud city of Council Bluffs, Iowa. As a freshman, Duggan started the last 10 games of the 2019 season and had a coming out party when he threw for 2 touchdowns to upset the No.15 Texas Longhorns.

Things would changed drastically for Duggan during the shortened 2020 COVID season however. During a pre-season screening for COVID-19, it was revealed to Duggan that he suffered from a heart disease called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and would need heart surgery. Just two days after a 9 hour procedure on his heart, Duggan then began to suffer from blood clots as complications from the surgery and was rushed into an emergency surgery to save his life.

The following year would not be any easier for Duggan. At some point in the 2021 season, Duggan suffered a broken bone as well as a torn ligament in his foot. The pain was so unbearable, that for much of the 2021 season Duggan claims he wouldn't practice and would "get shot up [with painkillers] and hopefully try to gut it out". His number's for the season suffered as a result.

In 2022, Sonny Dykes was introduced as the new head coach for the Horned Frogs. Dykes notified Duggan that after 3 years as the starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs, he would be benched in the season opener for Chandler Morris. Many anticipated Duggan to enter the transfer portal and look to finish his college career elsewhere. However, Duggan had other plans.

He notified Dykes that he would not be entering the portal and would do anything necessary in order to help Morris succeed as the team's new quarterback. Morris was injured in the opener against Colorado and Duggan was giving another opportunity to lead the Horned Frogs.

After 12 straight victories and a massive Fiesta Bowl win over No.2 Michigan, Duggan's grit, determination, and "no-quit" attitude have helped him become a Heisman Finalist and lead his team to an improbable National Championship appearance.

While both of these "Cinderella" college careers will likely end after Monday night's game and only one will be crowned a champion. These 2 young quarterbacks have shown that through their determination, effort, and work-ethic, they don't plan on their clock's "striking midnight" on their football future's anytime soon.

