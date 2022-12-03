Skip to main content

Stetson Bennett on the Verge of SEC Championship History

Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless in the first half of the SEC Championship. A big second half could put him in the record books.

Georgia leads LSU 35-10 at halftime of the SEC Championship Game. The first half featured a ton of huge plays, big hits, and the nearly-flawless play of Stetson Bennett.

Starting his second SEC Championship, Bennett threw for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half. With two quarters to go, Stetson Bennett is currently tied for 3rd in SEC Championship history with the 4 passing touchdowns. He joins Joe Burrow (2019), Cam Newton (2010), Rex Grossman (2000), and Peyton Manning (1997).

Only Danny Wuerffel (6) and Mac Jones (5) had more. Bennett has two more quarters to get it done.

Bennett connected with four different receivers for his touchdowns: Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Darnell Washington, and Dillon Bell.

