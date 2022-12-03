Live Updates: SEC Championship - Georgia vs LSU

Georgia is back in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game for the fifth time in the past six years. The Bulldogs were in the same situation last year - undefeated entering the SEC Championship - but fell to Alabama. Now in 2022, it's the LSU Tigers standing in their way.

The Tigers, led by first-year head coach Brian Kelly, are 17.5-point underdogs, but have a ton of talented athletes that should test Georgia.

Pregame Notes

3:55 - WR Adonai Mitchell involved heavily in warm-ups. We'll see how much action he gets.

4:02 - CBS-host Brian Jones picks LSU to upset Georgia, 30-27.

1st Quarter