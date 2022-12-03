Live Updates: SEC Championship - Georgia vs LSU
Live updates as No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) does battle with No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2) in the SEC Championship Game.
Georgia is back in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game for the fifth time in the past six years. The Bulldogs were in the same situation last year - undefeated entering the SEC Championship - but fell to Alabama. Now in 2022, it's the LSU Tigers standing in their way.
The Tigers, led by first-year head coach Brian Kelly, are 17.5-point underdogs, but have a ton of talented athletes that should test Georgia.
Live Updates: Georgia vs LSU
Pregame Notes
- Final Injury Report
- ESPN's College GameDay makes their picks for the SEC Championship Game
- LSU's BJ Ojulari is a player to watch
- Kick off is set for 4:00 PM on CBS
- Reports: LSU QB Jayden Daniels "close to 100-percent"
Updates
- 3:55 - WR Adonai Mitchell involved heavily in warm-ups. We'll see how much action he gets.
- 4:02 - CBS-host Brian Jones picks LSU to upset Georgia, 30-27.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
1st Quarter
- LSU wins the toss and elects to receive.
- 12:37 - Javon Bullard with a pass-breakup, forces an LSU punt.