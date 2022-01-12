What We Know: Could Stetson Bennett Return?

Skip to main content

Could Stetson Bennett Return to Defend Title?

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett could technically come back to the University of Georgia for a sixth season if he so chooses. So, will he?

The NCAA makes snap decisions pretty often believe it or not. So, when COVID-19 began to ransack the sporting world and its functions, the NCAA decided it would be a great idea to give everyone that was on a roster for the calendar year of 2020, an additional free year of eligibility. 

That means players like Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett have yet another year of eligibility available to them despite having been a 2017 high school graduate and having already been on Georgia's roster for four seasons along with a year spent playing Junior College football. 

So, the question now becomes, will Stetson Bennett return to Georgia to defend a national title in 2022? Well, for starters, head coach Kirby Smart hopes so. Saying Tuesday morning that he "hopes Stet comes back for another year." 

As for Bennett, he's not exactly a first-round prospect in the NFL. So, it's not like there are millions of dollars available on the open NFL market for Bennett, though he's gotten this far with plenty of doubts. If it comes down to hoping someone takes a shot on Bennett in an NFL training camp or returning to Georgia for another year, odds are he will be returning. 

Sources have indicated that there's a feeling that Bennett could return for another year. His love of being the starting quarterback for the University of Georgia might be too strong to turn down another year to carry that title. 

The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:

Read More

  • Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
  • George Pickens, WR, Junior
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Junior
  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior
  • Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
  • Lewis Cine, S, Junior
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior
  • Tykee Smith, DB, Junior
  • Travon Walker, DL, Junior
  • Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
  • John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior
  • James Cook, RB, Senior
  • Zamir White, RB, Senior
  • Quay Walker, LB, Senior
  • Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
  • Ameer Speed, DB, Senior
  • Derrion Kendrick, DB, Senior
  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
  • Christopher Smith, DB, Senior
  • William Poole, DB, Senior
  • Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior
  • Latavious Brini, DB, Senior
  • Channing Tindall, LB, Senior
  • Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior
  • Jake Carmada, P, Senior
  • Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

220111_mlm_fb_natty_33272-L
News

What We Know: Could Stetson Bennett Return?

just now
211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_0016-L
News

SOURCE: Ameer Speed enters the Transfer Portal

1 hour ago
211205_mlm_fb_sec_18713-X2
News

BREAKING: UGA WR Enters Transfer Portal According to Sources

2 hours ago
USATSI_17487595
News

WATCH: Athens Erupts into Celebration Mode After Championship Win

2 hours ago
220111_AJW_FB_NCG__4029-X2
News

National Media Attempting To Take Credit From National Champion Georgia

4 hours ago
220111_mlm_fb_natty_32985-L
News

BREAKING: Championship Parade Details Released

5 hours ago
220111_mlm_fb_natty_33072-L
News

WATCH: Stetson Bennett's Epic GMA Interview Following National Title

6 hours ago
220111_mlm_fb_natty_33192-L
News

Roster Movement Starts Now, What We Know about Draft & Portal

7 hours ago