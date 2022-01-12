What We Know: Could Stetson Bennett Return?

Could Stetson Bennett Return to Defend Title?
The NCAA makes snap decisions pretty often believe it or not. So, when COVID-19 began to ransack the sporting world and its functions, the NCAA decided it would be a great idea to give everyone that was on a roster for the calendar year of 2020, an additional free year of eligibility.
That means players like Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett have yet another year of eligibility available to them despite having been a 2017 high school graduate and having already been on Georgia's roster for four seasons along with a year spent playing Junior College football.
So, the question now becomes, will Stetson Bennett return to Georgia to defend a national title in 2022? Well, for starters, head coach Kirby Smart hopes so. Saying Tuesday morning that he "hopes Stet comes back for another year."
As for Bennett, he's not exactly a first-round prospect in the NFL. So, it's not like there are millions of dollars available on the open NFL market for Bennett, though he's gotten this far with plenty of doubts. If it comes down to hoping someone takes a shot on Bennett in an NFL training camp or returning to Georgia for another year, odds are he will be returning.
Sources have indicated that there's a feeling that Bennett could return for another year. His love of being the starting quarterback for the University of Georgia might be too strong to turn down another year to carry that title.
The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:
Read More
- Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
- George Pickens, WR, Junior
- Nolan Smith, LB, Junior
- JT Daniels, QB, Junior
- Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
- Lewis Cine, S, Junior
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior
- Tykee Smith, DB, Junior
- Travon Walker, DL, Junior
- Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
- John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior
- James Cook, RB, Senior
- Zamir White, RB, Senior
- Quay Walker, LB, Senior
- Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
- Ameer Speed, DB, Senior
- Derrion Kendrick, DB, Senior
- Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
- Christopher Smith, DB, Senior
- William Poole, DB, Senior
- Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior
- Latavious Brini, DB, Senior
- Channing Tindall, LB, Senior
- Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior
- Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior
- Jake Carmada, P, Senior
- Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
- Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior
- Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
