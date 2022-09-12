What the Stats Tell Us About Stetson Bennett's Improvement

Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett defied plenty of odds in the football world long before he defied those who have cast doubt upon his capabilities as a starter.

It's been one defying act after another. So, to see him enter the third week of the college football season as a sudden Heisman storyline after consecutive 300-yard performances seem somehow reasonable.

But how? How is Stetson Bennett suddenly completing 75% of his passes in an offense at Georgia that's starting quarterback has averaged 32.5 passing attempts per contest in two football games that they've won by a combined 79 points?

Georgia is suddenly chunking it around, and the Mailman is delivering at an all-time clip. But how? What could point to the sudden uptick other than an increase in opportunity?

Well, PFF.com might have a statistic that could indicate where the sudden change has arisen. Simply put? Decision-making by the sixth-year quarterback.

A turnover-worthy play is a play defined as "a pass that has a high percentage chance to be intercepted or a poor job of taking care of the ball and fumbling" Now, from 2019 to 2021, Stetson Bennett attempted 473 passes, 21 of which where deemed Turover-Worthy Plays.

That's a potential turnover every 22.5 passing attempts prior to 2022. This season? Through two games, Stetson Bennett has attempted 66 passes and has yet to make a turnover-worthy play.

So, all the numbers aside, the quarterback is protecting the football so far. And the only way you're going to convince Kirby Smart to let your starter throw the ball nearly 33 times per game in blowout situations is if he's protecting the ball.

Smart has made the goal and objective clear... Have an explosive offense that throws the ball around to it's weapons and puts points on the board. Stetson Bennett has been a rather effective point guard through two games.

