InSIder Notes: Storylines for Final Week of Spring

As Georgia football enters their final week of spring practice, we bring you the storylines from this year's spring camp sessions.

Spring football has come and nearly went at this point in time. Saturday is G-Day for the Georgia Bulldogs and it's the final time we will see them in pads until August. So, with spring practice coming to a close, and the scrimmage game upon us, we provide the latest on the storylines from camp.

Injuries

DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (knee) and RB Kenny McIntosh (elbow) were on the IR within hours of the first padded practice. Then catastrophe struck when WR George Pickens went down with a torn ACL, following closely by WR Jermaine Burton hyperextending his knee and being done for the spring.

The Pickens injury is a brutal blow to the Georgia wide receiver room, but young players seem to be stepping up in Pickens' absence. Georgia has managed to remain relatively healthy since the Burton injury during the third week of practice.

Names like Justin Robinson, Demetris Robertson, and Kendall Milton have all stepped up to the plate to replace the injuries this spring.

QB Room

A clear leader, the talk of camp, young flashes, and stability. That's how we've seen this spring practice period for Georgia's quarterbacks. There's the clear leader in JT Daniels. He's the obvious starter and becoming more and more like the obvious leader of this football team. Georgia will go as far in 2021 as JT Daniels will take them it appears.

The talk of camp for us here on Dawgs Daily has got to be redshirt freshman Carson Beck. Beck had a quiet freshman season, but this spring has impressed quite a bit. He's comfortable in the playbook and has been accurate and on time with his throws throughout camp.

Freshmen typically take a bit of time to adjust to college football in general. Now, the quarterback position only compounds that. Brock Vandagriff has shown flashes of future greatness this spring and is catching on to the playbook more each practice.

Then there's the stable veteran in Stetson Bennett. Georgia knows exactly what they have in the Mailman.

D-Line

The most overwhelming and dominating force this spring. This defensive line from Georgia has controlled the line of scrimmage, for the most part, all camp and they've gotten after the quarterback as well. JT Daniels was sacked twice on Saturday according to sources. And they are doing it from multiple areas of the line of scrimmage.

It's your typical names from a year ago, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Travon Walker, Jalen Carter, that have really impressed this camp. Walker and Carter have been known for completely destroying plays at times, winning their one on one matchup, and shutting things down.

Second Year Surge

Georgia needs a few of its sophomores from that 2020 signing class to become major contributors to this roster and from all accounts, they are doing exactly that.

WR, Justin Robinson has been impressive throughout camp. At 6'4, 225 pounds he's a mismatch for just about any defensive back that's willing to guard him. He's made dozens of plays down the field for Georgia throughout these spring practices and looks to make a major impact this fall.

OL Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger and Tate Ratledge have both seen work with the first-team unit this spring. Though due to Jamaree Salyer being limited, Ratledge has gotten most of the reps.

