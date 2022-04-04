We are heading into week three of Georgia's spring football slate, as Georgia nears their annual G-Day spring scrimmage they've seemingly learned some things about their team.

We are heading into week three of Georgia's spring football slate, as Georgia nears their annual G-Day spring scrimmage they've seemingly learned some things about the current version of its football team.

Quarterback Play is Strong

One thing was certain from all in attendance on Saturday, Georgia doesn't have a lack of talent at the quarterback position. Stetson Bennett is still at the top of the room, but for the second straight offseason, Carson Beck has put together a rather large body of quality work. A strong 6'4, 225-pound frame with an NFL arm, sources have indicated that Beck garnered quite a bit of NFL attention just from throwing at Georgia's Pro Day event.

As for former five-star Brock Vandagriff, he perhaps had his best scrimmage day of his young career on Saturday. Among all of Georgia's quarterbacks, it's Vandagriff who possesses the most gifted physical skillset from head to toe, and he's beginning to point that talent in the right direction.

Three-Headed Monster

Georgia's three running backs currently on campus — Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards — are off to a miraculous spring, with both McIntosh and Milton breaking big runs on Saturday per sources. The buzz around the program is that the running back room is perhaps the most professional unit on the roster from a "knowing how to work" standpoint. They don't miss assignments, they know how to practice, and they compete. Milton morphing into the Zamir White role from the last two seasons, with McIntosh doing a little bit of everything out of the backfield.

Defense Thin and Reeling

It wasn't the Georgia standard defense on display on Saturday. Explosive runs, explosive plays through the air, line of scrimmage being reset by the opposing offensive line. These aren't things Georgia's been accustomed to at this point in the Kirby Smart regime. Though to their credit, Georgia's defense is extremely thin at linebacker, safety, and cornerback, whilst also attempting to replace first-round talent inside the box. It's a marathon, not a sprint here with rebuilding the core of this defense.

