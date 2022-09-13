Georgia fans know all too well the impact that having Jordan Davis on the field can have on defense.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound nose tackle does more than absorb blockers and clog the middle of the defensive front. Especially in his senior season, Davis showed an ability to track down running backs and quarterbacks out of the backfield while also being able to collapse the pocket and pressure the quarterback.

While the rookie defensive tackle did not start on Sunday for the Eagles versus the Detroit Lions, he certainly made his impact when on the field.

As Shane Haff stated on Twitter, the Eagles' defense allowed just 2.9 yards per carry with Davis on the field, compared to the 10 yards per carry they allowed without him.

The difference leaves some wondering if Philadelphia will increase the former Bulldog snaps going forward after allowing 181 yards on the ground to the Lions in week one.

The Eagles invested a Top-15 pick on Jordan Davis for this exact reason. Even if he may not project as a three-down player to begin his career, he makes you so elite against the run that it's still a valuable impact on the game.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.