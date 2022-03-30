Did the SEC just give Georgia more ammo to use on the recruiting trail?

Fresh off winning the program's first national championship in over four decades, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are full of potentially successful recruiting pitches. Though it doesn't stop there.

Not only do they have the accolades from a season ago to use on the recruiting trail, but they will have some accolades from this offseason. The NFL Draft is set to take place in under a month and will likely see at least three former Georgia players go in the first round, something in itself that is an accomplishment that can be boasted about while recruiting new talent. But, another massive part of a potential new pitch in the future is just how well Georgia transformed the athletes into producing "freak" performances at the NFL Combine and for their Pro Day.

No school came away from the Combine looking better than the University of Georgia. The majority of the former players who took part in the on-field drills left Indianapolis with a draft stock that was on the rise. And their stock is still soaring after multiple other SEC programs have conducted their Pro Days and have, in turn, shined a light on just how special Georgia's draft class is looking.

Texas A&M, for example, which is a program coming off one of the greatest recruiting classes of all time in the 2022 recruiting cycle, underperformed in the eyes of many at their Pro Day, especially when it came to the forty-yard dash.

Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis ran a faster forty-time (4.78) at the NFL Combine than Aggie's tight end Jalen Wydermyer. Wydermyer is coming off a senior campaign where he was one of the finalists for the John Mackey Award, an award given to the "best tight end" in College Football. The same award that did not feature Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

It's Texas A&M that many are concerned with on the recruiting trail following a historic recruiting class that was rumored to be due in large part to the allowances provided by the new rules surrounding name, image, and likeness. Though if players are not progressing in your program, if five stars enter running under 5.0 in the forty and leave running slower, that's impactful of long-term earning potential.

The latest mock drafts have anywhere from 3 to 6 Georgia players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, an evaluation worth North of $100m. No NIL Evaluation will amount to the NFL's potential earnings, that's the pitch for programs like Alabama and now Georgia.

Option A: Take an NIL package that reportedly amounts to upwards of $8m dollars.

Option B: Take an NIL package that's the standard going rate in CFB at a program that produces the highest likelihood of an 8-figure NFL Contract.

The increased potential in long-term earnings should outweigh the immediate NIL package. No NIL package will be worth the sacrifice of a player's development or potential development.

