Top 2023 Offensive Lineman Reaffirms Commitment

Tuesday began with the news from class of 2023 defensive back Kayin Lee announcing his commitment from the University of Georgia. Lee's decommitment leaves Georgia with just eight pledges so far into the early 2023 recruiting cycle.

Lee's now-former fellow Georgia commit Bo Hughley, formerly known as Jonathan Hughley, took to Twitter Tuesday evening to reaffirm his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs following the departure of former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke.

During his time at Georgia, Luke proved he is more than capable of recruiting at the same level Georgia fans came to expect under Sam Pittman. With a crop of talented but inexperienced players, Luke demonstrated that his coaching ability matches his skills on the recruiting trail in 2021. Fortunately for Georgia fans, Luke was well on his way to doing so. Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones were highly-rated prospects coming to Georgia.

Both Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones were former SI-99 members in their respective recruiting classes. Rightfully so, Jones started in several games at left tackle for Georgia in 2021 while Jamaree Salyer dealt with an injury late in the regular season; while Mims has yet to see the field with meaningful snaps, the potential is there.

At 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, Hughley could be the next big target for Georgia at offensive tackle like Jones and Mims were for Georgia.

"So, what makes Hughley such a highly coveted prospect? Well for starters, the frame alone. He carries the current weight relatively well and there's reason to believe he will get even bigger upon arrival in a collegiate program." - Brooks Austin

"He also possesses a bit of positional versatility, having played both left and right tackle during his high school career. Though the thing that stands out most on his high school tape apart from the athleticism and frame is the physicality with which he plays. Hughley displays violate hands and a willingness to finish blocks out on the edge." - Brooks Austin

