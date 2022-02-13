Top Priorities for 2023, Offensive Edition

Georgia typically develops outlines for their recruiting classes, and their 2023 cycle already appears to have a few trends.

When your program wins at a high level, roster turnover is inevitable. These changes bleed into recruiting, where you have to ensure you are replenishing the holes on your roster.

For example, Georgia had six defensive backs leave the team after the 2020 season. They then went and attacked secondary hard on the trail, ultimately signing five defensive backs in their 2022 class.

In 2021, they focused their efforts on the trenches. The Bulldogs signed seven linemen in that class, some of which have already made strong impressions on the staff.

While there is still plenty of time left for the 2023 recruiting class, several patterns have emerged. Georgia is targeting several key spots and allocating sufficient resources to ensure they bring in the best class possible.

National Quarterback

Georgia appears determined to take a high-level quarterback in each recruiting class. However, they usually find those quarterbacks in the state of Georgia. Signal callers Stetson Bennett, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton all hail from the state of Georgia, and most of the room comes from the southeast.

They could ultimately decide to sign someone from in-state, such as Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan. However, the Bulldogs have spent more time on the national scale with their 2023 quarterback recruitments.

The crown jewel of this class for Georgia appears to be quarterback Arch Manning. The Louisiana product checks all the boxes: high-pedigree football family, high-level high school competition, and raw competitive nature. Georgia is attacking that recruitment and appears to have a legitimate chance to bring Manning to Athens. Georgia staffers visited Manning's basketball game this winter and didn't just send one coach, they sent three.

There are several other names to pay attention to. California's Nicholas Iamaleava and Tennessee's Marcel Reed have been linked to the program, illustrating how much effort Georgia is putting into this quarterback recruitment.

Two Running Backs

Georgia typically signs two running backs every other class. They broke that trend last class, signing two running backs in consecutive cycles for the first time under head coach Kirby Smart.

Despite a crowded running back room, the 2023 class is too good for Georgia not to double-dip. They keyed in on Blessed Trinity's Justice Haynes early in the process, as his three-down ability has allured most top programs around the country.

There are three other names who could join this tailback class: Richard Young, Treyaun Webb, and Rueben Owens. All are athletic, powerful backs with enough juice to potentially play three downs at the next level.

Georgia would be thrilled to walk away with two of these four backs. There is an apparent gap between these names and the rest of the country, so expect to see Georgia pushing hard for these names come summertime.

Elite Perimeter Talent

The Bulldogs have always attracted quality skill players, but they have recently made strong moves for some of the country's top athletes. Wide receiver George Pickens is a perfect example: that is the type of recruitment Georgia typically hasn't won, but can under Smart.

Wideouts Brandon Innis and Jalen Hale are atop every program's board this offseason. Innis is a rare athletic talent that played most of this past year at quarterback for his high school. He has top-end athletic measurements and makes plays on the ball in the air.

Hale has a similar athletic background. He plays three high school sports and was clocked at a 22.68-second 200-meter dash as a sophomore.