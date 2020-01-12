Transfer Watch: Who Could Be Next for the Georgia Bulldogs

Despite being one of the most talented rosters in all of college football, there are still a few holes left due to graduation and transfers such as Cade Mays leaving the Georgia football program.

The Georgia staff wasted no time filling the void left by Jake Fromm declaring for the NFL as they brought Jamie Newman into the fold. However, positions like offensive tackle and tight end could still use added depth as well with Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner graduating and Cade Mays transferring.

Here are some names we are hearing:

QB, Chase Brice:

One could assume that Georgia bringing in Jamie Newman could potentially hamper their chances of adding Brice as well. Though, Brice will have two years of eligibility wherever he attends. He has yet to officially enter the transfer portal. Though it is safe to assume that if he does enter the portal after Monday's national championship that USF might get the first crack at Brice.

Brice's offensive coordinator at Clemson, Jeff Scott, has taken the head coaching job at USF.

TE, Tre' McKitty:

We put out a piece on McKitty yesterday, and he would be a great match. Georgia runs twelve personnel a lot. Which means they play two tight ends in the same formation. So, with the most experienced TE left on the roster being John Fitzpatrick - who has one career catch - you might need to add an experienced guy like McKitty to pair with Darnell Washington.

McKitty will be a graduate transfer and will most likely receive immediate eligibility assuming he finishes his degree in time. You could hear something on this front soon.

WR, Tarik Black:

Black's name has been mentioned as a potential target since the start of the offseason it seems like. SI's Bulldog Maven spoke to Black's high school coach, David Dykeman of Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. He described Black as a dynamic playmaker and a great route runner. "Tarik has the speed to run by someone but can also be physical and create separation."

However, the transfer wideout has struggled to remain healthy during his time in college. When asked about his durability, Dykeman said: "I don't remember Tarik missing a single game during high school and the injuries at Michigan were just unfortunate freak things."

Black could end up in Athens, but I wouldn't exactly hold my breath.

OT, Jauan Williams:

Though I do not believe Cade Mays has an extremely bright future at the tackle position and he's likely an NFL guard, he was going to get the chance to play left tackle for Georgia next season. Now, with him headed back home to Tennessee, Georgia is left with a hole on the blindside.

And though Georgia has two of the nation's best offensive tackles most likely on the way in the 2020 recruiting cycle, the staff probably wouldn't want to start a freshman week one. Nor is there any other experience on the current roster. So, a guy like Jauan Williams who has played two seasons worth of tackle in the ACC would bring invaluable experience to the position.

OT, Kellen Diesch:

Diesch played in 21 games during his time at A & M and has already taken an official visit to Arizona State. It could be a long shot for Georgia to land him considering the ground they would have to make up on the Sun Devils. However, it only makes sense for UGA to go out and bring in some experience at the tackle position.

With Newman already enrolled at Georgia, we do believe they could take at least two more transfers during this cycle. McKitty would be a primary target followed by the rest.

