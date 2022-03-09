Latest Mocks are In, Walker's Stock UP

Prior to the NFL combine even taking place, Travon Walker was a name that was continuously rising up draft boards. After his otherworldly performance at the combine, Walker's draft stock has shot up even further, and not only is he expected to be the first Bulldog taken off the board, he's expected to be potentially one of the first five players selected in the draft.

Measuring in at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, with 35½-inch arms, and then running a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, that was all NFL teams to see for them to know that Walker was a must-have in this year's class. Walker was originally projected as a mid-first-round pick, but he has now jumped up to being as high as a top-five pick.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay had nothing but good things to say about Walker and the show he put on at the combine.

"His 6.89-second three-cone drill was in elite territory, and Walker's 35½-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump demonstrated the explosion that we see on tape. Few guys that I've ever evaluated can generate the kind of power he does from the ground up... I've been all-in on Walker's game for a while now, and his workout definitely put him in good position to be a top-10 pick."

Early on, many expected that Jordan Davis or Devonte Wyatt would be the first defensive lineman from Georgia taken in the draft, but that is no longer the case. Walker showcased nothing but positive attributes this past weekend and as a result, he earned himself a serious bump up in the money department.

The New York Giants are currently in need of yet another edge defender after drafting Georgia's Azeez Ojulari in 2021, with them holding both No. 5 and No. 7 overall in the first round, it's hard to see Walker falling past them twice.

Walker could not only potentially be the first defensive lineman out of Georgia taken in the draft since 2013, but with the highest pick ever in program history for a defensive lineman. The highest to date is Johnathan Sullivan in 2006 when the Saints drafted him at the 6th pick overall.

Just about every Georgia player at the combine put on a fantastic showing this past weekend, but very few put on a better overall performance than Travon Walker did. Needless to say, Walker won't be sitting around and waiting for very long on day one of the NFL draft this year in April.

