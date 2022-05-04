Prior to the 2022 NFL draft, you would have to go back to the year 2013 to find the last Georgia defensive lineman taken in the draft. The Bulldog's defensive front quickly became a position that lacked development and desperately needed to be rejuvenated in order for Georgia to become the defensive powerhouse that Kirby Smart always desires to have. In 2017, Coach Smart found the solution to his team's problem and his name is Travion (Tray) Scott

Things didn't get off to a hot start in Athens for Coach Scott. Within the first couple of years, the Bulldogs didn't display very much improvement up front defensively and many started to question whether or not Scott was the right for the job. Now heading into his sixth season with the team, it is safe to say Coach Scott has done more than just meet expectations, he has soared above and beyond them.

Not only has Coach Scott built one of the most consistently dominant defensive lines in all of college football, but he ended the Bulldog's defensive line draft drought this year by having three different players taken in the first round, one of them being the first overall pick in Travon Walker. Adding onto that, Jordan Davis, who was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, was also selected in the first round with the 13th pick.

The first-round pick even had something to say about the job Tray Scott has done at Georgia.

The Georgia defensive line coach has been doing it all. Reeling in top recruits, developing those recruits into top-tier NFL prospects, and doing it all at an elite level. Coach Scott came to Georgia knowing that his work was cut out for him, and has now completely revamped his position group and has quietly become one of the best in the business at his job.

Even with Georgia having three defensive linemen go in the first round, their best player from last year's unit is still on campus and it's a man who goes by the name of Jalen Carter. Further proof of Coach Scott not only getting talented football players but also simultaneously keeps his depth chart replenished so that they don't experience massive drop-offs after years where multiple players depart from the program for the NFL.

One thing that Kirby Smart has seemingly done an excellent job at while being the head coach at Georgia is hitting the nail on the head when it comes to hiring new faces onto his staff. Coach Scott is a prime example of it and he has delivered in a big way for Georgia for the past five seasons, and there are no signs of his success stopping anytime soon either.