Two Former Bulldogs 'Turning Heads' in the NFL

Georgia added two new names to the NFL at the running back position in James Cook and Zamir White this offseason and it appears that both of them are already turning heads early in their NFL careers.

James Cook was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the draft and Zamir White was picked up in the fourth round by the Las Vegas Raiders. Both have gotten a good dosage of action during their preseason games, and it has been enough to put their names on notice for the upcoming NFL season.

Kyle Brandt, who is a part of the "Good Morning Football" crew on NFL Network, released a list of rookie running backs who are "turning heads in preseason" and both of the former Bulldogs made the cut.

When talking about Cook, Brandt said, "James Cook is a glider. He looks like an Alvin Kamara where it looks like I'm just jogging for a while. I'm gonna be chill, wait for the hole, and then boom!!" A style of play that Georgia fans became very familiar with during Cook's time in the red and black.

Brandt would then provide his analysis of White and to do so he showed a short clip of Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, discussing what he loves about having White. "It's unbelievable what he's gone through in his life," Carr said, "What his family has gone through in their lives. And to see the adversity that he has continually overcome. He just keeps doing it and keeps going it. And then to see him come out in his first preseason game and run with that violence and that passion the way that he did, it was unbelievable."

White, throughout his life, has had to overcome multiple ACL tears, and even at birth, his family was told by doctors that they weren't sure if he was going to survive. Now in the NFL, White continues to barrel through in adversity that is thrown at him and is preparing to make his mark in the league.

It's no secret that Georgia has made a name for itself in regard to producing top-of-the-line talent at running back. The league already knows who Nick Chubb and D'Andre Swift are, and became infatuated with Todd Gurley during his prime with the Rams. Now the NFL is about to be introduced to the next line of Dawgs who are ready to make a name for themselves.

