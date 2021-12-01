Convincing Stats for Georgia heading into the SECCG

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face each other for the fourth time in five years in the 2021 SEC Championship game and there are two stats that could be a strong indicator for who comes out on top.

The team that dominates the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is typically a good indicator of who will come out of the football game victorious. Both Alabama and Georgia have had their fair share of issues up front offensively.

During regular season play, Alabama gave up 36 sacks in twelve games, ranking them dead last in the conference. On the other hand, Georgia has only given up eight total sacks on the year and ranks first in the conference and 2nd in the nation.

A team that is giving up on average three sacks per game is not a recipe for offensive success, especially when facing a team like Georgia, whose front seven has wreaked havoc in every opposing team's backfield. In fact, Georgia has 41 team sacks on the year, which ranks them inside the top ten in the nation. Teams who have found success against Alabama's offense have put continuous pressure on the Tide's quarterback, Bryce Young, and Georgia will be looking to do the same.

Look no further than this weekend for trying to find a way to counter Alabama's explosive offense. Auburn found ways to get after Bryce Young on countless occasions; seven of those pressures resulted in sacks, five of which came in the first half alone.

On the flip side, Alabama also ranks inside the top ten in the country for team sacks and ranks ahead of Georgia in that area with 43 total. It will be crucial for Georgia to maintain the success that they have had in protecting their quarterback and keeping guys like Alabama's, Will Anderson, away from whoever is back in the pocket.

Nick Saban's offensive line will definitely have to figure some things out quickly if they plan on keeping players like Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Nakobe Dean from taking their offensive gameplan and ripping it to shreds. Suppose they don't, and they also struggle to put pressure on Georgia's quarterback. In that case, it could lead to the possible end of their season and the reason why Georgia arrives back to Athens Saturday night with an SEC Championship trophy.

