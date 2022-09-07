Tykee Smith ‘working his way back’ according to Kirby Smart

Tykee Smith, who transferred into Georgia last season, is currently “working his way back” according to head coach Kirby Smart during his press conference yesterday.

In October of last year, Smith, unfortunately, tore his ACL during the season and has been rehabbing back from that injury. With the 2022 season underway now, it looks as if Smith is getting closer to being 100 percent.

Here is what Coach Smart had to say:

“Tykee (Smith) is working his way back. He hit his highest speed yesterday that he's hit since being back, and we really need him to come back and help push Bullard and give us some relief there. We certainly have to play well at that position."

Smith was one of the biggest names to hit the portal last offseason due to his impressive play while at West Virginia. While there, Smith racked up 111 total tackles while also forcing four interceptions. He also earned first-team All-American honors and has been hoping to provide the same type of impact of Georgia’s roster as well.

Unfortunately, due to multiple injuries, Smith has hardly gotten to see the field on Saturdays but his return for the 2022 season would be huge for the Bulldogs. The secondary looked to be one of the strongest points of Georgia’s team against Oregon this past Saturday, and adding a player like Smith into the mix consistently would only make them stronger.

Smith was able to see a small portion of playing time against the Ducks on Saturday as a reserve and managed to record two tackles to his name. After coach Smart's comments, it would appear that Smith is inching closer to being a familiar face on the football field, and one that would certainly only make Georgia better on the defensive side of the football.

