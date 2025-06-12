U.S. Open Live Scoring Tracker - Leaderboard from Oakmont
The U.S. Open has officially started at Oakmont country club as the world's top golfers compete for one of the sports premier major tournaments. We have Amatuer and Georgia native, Mason Howell updates.
The State of Georgia is not foreign to golf, though it's not exactly known for producing thoroughbreds in the sport quite like they are in the three major sports (Football, Baseball, and Basketball). However, Mason Howell could be the one to change that.
Howell is a 17-year old at Brookwood High School in Thomasville, Georgia and is committed to play at UGA during his collegiate career. This week however, he's competing in the U.S. Open at Oakmont.
U.S. Open Live Scoring Tracker
- J.J. Spaun (-4) Through 18
- Thriston Lawrence (-3) Through 17
- Si Woo Kim (-2) Through 18
- Brooks Koepka (-2) Through 4
- Sam Burns (-2) Through 3
- Ben Griffin (-1) Through 18
- Thomas Detry (-1) Through 18
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-1) Through 3
- Tyrrell Hatton (-1) Through 2
- Tom Hoge (-1) Through 2
- J.T. Poston (-1) Through 2
- Victor Perez (-1) Through 4
- Scottie Scheffler (-1) Through 2
- Cameron Young (-1) Through 2
- Bud Cauley (-1) Through 1
- Colin Morikawa (-1) Through 3
- Mason Howell - (+5) Through 16
Popular Names:
- Bryson DeChambeau (+3) Through 18
- Phil Mickelson (+4) Through 18
- Justin Thomas (+1) Through 3
- Jordan Speith (+1) Through 2
- Dustin Johnson (+1) Through 2
How To Watch U.S. Open
Thursday's television broadcast is made available on the USA Network. Additional streams are available for multiple groups and pairings.
