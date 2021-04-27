NFL Mock Draft - Where UGA Players Might Land

There are eleven former Georgia Bulldogs that are expected to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is where Dawgs Daily sees them being taken.

The 2021 NFL Draft starts this Thursday. Georgia is expected to have eleven players come off the board at the draft.

Dawgs Daily weighted schemes, position fits, and roster needs when deciding where each Bulldog would end up.

Miami Dolphins, No. 18, Azeez Ojulari, EDGE

Ojulari is the only Bulldog with a consensus first-round grade to this point. Despite this, he has slipped down mock drafts to this point, though nothing has changed since his Pro Day.

Azeez fits right into this Dolphin defense. Head coach Brian Flores is a Bill Belichick disciple and runs a similar scheme to the New England Patriots.

Azeez would get the opportunity to play in a 3-4 base defense, which is ideal for him at this point in his career.

Some other spots to pay attention to are No. 24 for the Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 27 for the Baltimore Ravens.

New York Jets, No. 34: Tyson Campbell, CB

Campbell could creep into the first round if there is an early run on corners, but at the moment seems to be an early second-round pick.

Head coach Robert Saleh ran a lot of Cover-3 during his time with the San Francisco 49ers as the defensive coordinator.

Campbell, at this moment, is a Cover-3 corner. It provides him the opportunity to track the ball and make plays without having to always be in-phase.

Kansas City Chiefs, No. 58: Eric Stokes, CB

Eric Stokes finds himself in the opposite situation of Campbell.

Stokes is much more of a man-cover corner. He doesn’t have the ball skills but is always in-phase with his assignment, making him a perfect fit in Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ defense is all about taking opportunistic risks. They allow their pass rushers to get upfield and chase the quarterback while their corners play man-to-man in the backend. Stokes is a sticky corner that has tremendous upside considering the length and speed he possesses.

Detroit Lions, No. 72: Monty Rice, ILB

The top of the third round feels right for Rice. He has a wealth of experience coming from Georgia but didn’t blow anyone away with his data points this offseason.

Rice projects to be an impact player for the Lions right away. He has played inside linebacker for the Bulldogs for the better part of three seasons.

He is technically sound and is coming into his own as a three-down linebacker. The Lions only have one linebacker under contract beyond the 2021 season, meaning that Rice will be competing for a job both this year and in the future during camp.

Atlanta Falcons, No. 108: Ben Cleveland, OG

It has been a long time since the Falcons took a Georgia Bulldog. In fact, the last time it happened the Falcons took Akeem Dent in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Ben Cleveland fits this scheme too well for head coach Arthur Smith to walk away. Cleveland is Smith’s ideal guard: 6-6 and 345 lbs., an explosive linear athlete with elite strength at the point of attack.

Tennessee Titans, No. 126: DJ Daniel, CB

A big part of Daniel’s evaluation is what he put on tape at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

He had a great week and turned a lot of heads in the scouting community.

This is a top-heavy corner class. Daniel could see his name shoot up boards depending on which corners are available on Day Two.

The Titans have a need at corner and this spot makes sense for Daniel. He can develop in camp and fight for snaps in the regular season.

Houston Texans, No. 147: Trey Hill, C

While Hill’s draft stock has taken a tumble since the end of his junior season he brings one major strength to the table: run blocking.

The Texans need a lot of things right now but one of them is interior offensive line help. Hill can come in and from day one provide push on that offensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers, No. 159: Malik Herring, DL

The Chargers have desperately needed interior defensive line help for years now.

Herring has a versatile athletic profile that matches up well with what the Chargers are trying to do on the inside of their line.

Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 170: Tre’ McKitty, TE

Head coach Urban Meyer loves uber-athletic tight ends. That is exactly what McKitty brings to the table.

He can get yards after the catch from the tight end spot and has natural hands to go with solid ball skills.

Dallas Cowboys, No. 192: Richard LeCounte, S

This may be a surprise to Georgia fans to see Richard LeCounte’s name this low. LeCounte was an impact player on this defense for so many years, but there are some numbers that NFL evaluators won’t pull the trigger on.

LeCounte’s 4.78 forty-yard dash is one of those numbers.

Despite this, all he has to do is get into a camp. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will afford LeCounte the opportunity to play an in-the-box safety role, where he should thrive and carve out a role for himself.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 259: Mark Webb, CB

And to round it off Georgia has Mr. Irrelevant in the NFL Draft for the second straight year.

Webb played well enough to be considered a late-round flyer.

You May Also Like

Spring Position Review: Inside Linebacker

Latest on Potential Departure of Dan Lanning to Kansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.