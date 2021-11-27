UGA vs GT: Projected Depth Chart, Starters Out

Who will Georgia trot out as the starters for Georgia Tech?

Barring the 2020 season, it is the tradition of both these universities to end their regular season in a game facing each other. Georgia will travel to Atlanta once again to renew some “Clean, Old Fashioned” with their in-state counterparts George Tech.

The two programs are nearly polar opposites this season as Georgia Tech (3-8) is getting stuck into a long rebuilding process under Geoff Collins, while Kirby Smart’s Georgia (11-0) is hoping to win a national championship in January.

Georgia has a date with Alabama waiting in the wings next weekend in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. But before heading to Mercedes Benz to determine the conference champion, Georgia has an opportunity to finish the season 12-0 for the first time in nearly four decades.

Georgia could be without key starters like Jamaree Salyer (LT) and Christopher Smith (S) who are doubtful but Georgia is getting healthy for the most part at the right time with their post-season goals inching closer to coming to fruition.

Offense

QB: Stetson Bennett

RB: Zamir White and James Cook

TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington

X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

DE: Travon Walker

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

JACK: Nolan Smith

MIKE: Nakobe Dean

MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

SAM: Robert Beal

STAR: Latavious Brini

Left Corner: Kelee Ringo

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Dan Jackson

