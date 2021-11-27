UGA vs GT: Projected Depth Chart, Starters Out

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    UGA-GT: Projected Depth Chart

    Who will Georgia trot out as the starters for Georgia Tech?
    Barring the 2020 season, it is the tradition of both these universities to end their regular season in a game facing each other. Georgia will travel to Atlanta once again to renew some “Clean, Old Fashioned” with their in-state counterparts George Tech.

    The two programs are nearly polar opposites this season as Georgia Tech (3-8) is getting stuck into a long rebuilding process under Geoff Collins, while Kirby Smart’s Georgia (11-0) is hoping to win a national championship in January. 

    Georgia has a date with Alabama waiting in the wings next weekend in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. But before heading to Mercedes Benz to determine the conference champion, Georgia has an opportunity to finish the season 12-0 for the first time in nearly four decades. 

    Georgia could be without key starters like Jamaree Salyer (LT) and Christopher Smith (S) who are doubtful but Georgia is getting healthy for the most part at the right time with their post-season goals inching closer to coming to fruition.

    Offense 

    • QB: Stetson Bennett 
    • RB: Zamir White and James Cook
    • TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington
    • X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
    • Z: Jermaine Burton
    • Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson
    • LT: Broderick Jones
    • LG: Justin Shaffer
    • C: Sedrick Van Pran
    • RG: Warren Ericson
    • RT: Warren McClendon 

    Defense

    • DE: Travon Walker 
    • NT: Jordan Davis
    • DT: Devonte Wyatt
    • JACK: Nolan Smith
    • MIKE: Nakobe Dean
    • MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall 
    • SAM: Robert Beal
    • STAR: Latavious Brini
    • Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
    • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
    • SS: Lewis Cine
    • FS: Dan Jackson

