The University of Georgia is set to kickoff against Kent State on Saturday as 42.0 point favorites according to Draftkings.com. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, led by an offense that's averaging 532.3 yards per game along with 43.3 points per contest and have allowed just one touchdown through three games.

It's been domination for the Dawgs, and Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be no different. So, with Georgia expected to route Kent State, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps?

Georgia vs Kent State Player Props courtesy of PrizePicks.com

Stetson Bennett - Total Passing Yards (295.5)

Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing Yards (12.5)

Kendall Milton - Total Rushing Yards (77.5)

Brock Bowers - Total Receiving Yards (62.5)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State

Gameday: Saturday, September 23rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 23rd, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: SEC+ (via ESPN+)

SEC+ (via ESPN+) Stadium : Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

