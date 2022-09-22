Skip to main content

Player Props for Georgia vs Kent State

Georgia expected to route Kent State on Saturday, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps courtesy of Prize Picks?

The University of Georgia is set to kickoff against Kent State on Saturday as 42.0 point favorites according to Draftkings.com. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, led by an offense that's averaging 532.3 yards per game along with 43.3 points per contest and have allowed just one touchdown through three games. 

It's been domination for the Dawgs, and Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be no different. So, with Georgia expected to route Kent State, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps? 

Georgia vs Kent State Player Props courtesy of PrizePicks.com

  • Stetson Bennett - Total Passing Yards (295.5) 
  • Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing Yards (12.5) 
  • Kendall Milton - Total Rushing Yards (77.5) 
  • Brock Bowers - Total Receiving Yards (62.5) 

How to Subscribe to ESPN+?

  1. "In your web browser, go to ESPN.com
  2. Click the ESPN+ icon on the top right of your screen
  3. Select Sign Up Now
  4. Enter your first name, last name, email address, and password
  5. Click Sign Up
  6. Choose your subscription type
  7. Enter your payment information
  8. Select Buy ESPN+"

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 23rd, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC+ (via ESPN+)
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

INLINE

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

USATSI_19022645
News

How to Watch: Georgia vs Kent State, Not on TV

By Harrison Reno
D7035BE9-2F9E-4407-B893-902A9A4AA38D
Recruiting

Jalen Hale Makes His College Decision

By Connor Jackson
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_4766-L
Football

Update on Georgia vs Kent State Ticket Sales

By Brooks Austin
20220917_AJW_FB_SC_2052-X2
Football

Stetson Bennett on Pace to Challenge a Program Record

By Jeremiah Stoddard
20220917_AJW_FB_SC_0833-X4
Football

Don’t Fall For It: Misleading Stat Regarding UGA’s Defense

By Harrison Reno
smith AB6I8325
Football

REACTION: Georgia's 2023 Schedule has Been Released

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19064541
News

Georgia's 2023 Schedule Finalized

By Brooks Austin
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_2280
Football

How Does Stetson Bennett Fare Amongst Other Heisman Contenders?

By Jonathan Williams