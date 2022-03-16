As the 2022 Georgia Pro Day comes to a conclusion, we bring you some unofficial testing numbers from Athens.

The University of Georgia hasn't been short of opportunities to place its football program on display since winning a National Title.

They've been the talk of much of the college football world, and as the NFL Draft process continues, they've are becoming the talk of the professional football world.

Tuesday, 16 members of the 2021 National Championship roster were on display for 122 NFL scouts, coaches, and executives to evaluate. And there was plenty to talk about, with plenty of data points those decision-makers left with.

Quay Walker is perhaps the fastest riser following the pro day, he measured in at 6'3.5, 242 pounds, with 23 reps on the bench press, a 4.22 shuttle and 7.04 three-cone. An insane day from a still-developing prospect that has announced himself in the first round discussion.

Walker was one of the many "Top Dawgs" at the Combine, running 4.59 in the forty, and having been interviewed by 21 of 32 franchises.

Perhaps the player that saw his stock drop the most on Tuesday was Derion Kendrick. The former Clemson Tiger turned Georgia Bulldog started all 15 games for Georgia in 2021 and was long considered a second-round caliber player. However, sources have confirmed that Kendrick ran a 4.77 and 4.80 unofficially at Tuesday's pro day.

When you consider the times that were run in Indianapolis by the cornerback position, a group that didn't see a single time in the 4.7s at the NFL combine. The tape ever really displayed a burner of a prospect anyways with regards to Kendrick, but running in the high 4.7 range is rather shocking.

