Update on Lesser Discussed Position Battles

Georgia is over halfway through its first spring practice since 2019. And the first scrimmage of 2021 is scheduled for this Saturday. The questions so far have been at wide receiver, defensive back, and QB2.

Those seem to be the primary points of concern on this roster midway through Spring ball, but they aren’t the only positions with questions.

Inside Linebacker

With Nakobe Dean rehabbing from Labrum surgery this offseason this has been an absolute battle between Quay Walker and Channing Tindall.

Quay Walker has so far had the edge with playing time during the past couple of seasons, but Tindall has flashed when he has had the opportunity, racking up several sacks to his credit. The battle between those two as to who becomes the inside backer opposite Nakobe Dean heats up this Saturday. This is one of three scrimmages where the coaches will be evaluating the two of them.

TE, Darnell Washington

Tight End

Georgia’s tight-end room has gone from one of its weak points to one of its strong points in a very short amount of time. Georgia returns two dependable tight-ends in John Fitzpatrick and Darnell Washington, Brett Seither, with Ryland Goede has been waiting in the wings. New to the room is Californian Brock Bowers. According to sources, he's been more than impressive so far in practice. Washington has continued to bulk up, weighing in around the 275-280 range.

Offensive Line

Justin Schaffer and Jamaree Salyer likely have their spots locked up, and perhaps McClendon as well. But who takes the other spots? Offensive Line mainstay Ben Cleveland has left for the NFL, and Trey Hill has gone with him. This leaves 2 or 3 spots open amongst a room filled with guys who are more than capable of filling them.

Who does Georgia roll out with the ones on Saturday? Is it Truss, Schaffer, Erickson, Salyer, and McClendon? Or does another name make an appearance? Has Amarius Mims found his way into the rotation yet? Do we see Broderick Jones or Tate Ratledge? Does Sedrick Van Pran Granger make a run at Center?

