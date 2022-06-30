The next big dominoes to fall in the realignment of conferences looks to be creating the "Power Two" conferences.

Two of the biggest brands in college football are looking to become the next two dominoes to fall in the latest conference realignments. The University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) are in the midst of negotiations to join the Big Ten conference.

Ross Dellenger of SI Now described the news as "stunning," adding that it isn't "surprising" following last summer's big news that Texas and Oklahoma have agreed to join the Southeastern Conference no later than before the 2025 season.

The move from the two rivals in the Big 12 sparked the realignment of Houston, Cincinnati, and Central Florida (UCF), all current members of the American Conference, to finalize a deal with the Big 12 to join the conference on July 1st, 2023. Now the two historical powerhouses in the Pac-12 are getting set to make their own move.

Dellenger also states that "teams are jockeying to get into the top two leagues of FBS - the SEC and B1G."

Dellenger then replies to his original tweet discussing the impact that this move would have on the rest of college football, as once a deal is finalized for USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten it will create the "Power 2" conferences.

Would imagine that includes more Pac-12 teams such as Oregon, and ACC teams such as Clemson, FSU & UNC. - Ross Dellenger

This latest move by the two Pac-12 teams will surely spark more changes elsewhere as other teams could look to join the SEC and Big-Ten.

