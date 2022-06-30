Skip to main content

USC & UCLA Are Looking to Join The Big-10 and Leave the Pac-12

The next big dominoes to fall in the realignment of conferences looks to be creating the "Power Two" conferences.

Two of the biggest brands in college football are looking to become the next two dominoes to fall in the latest conference realignments. The University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) are in the midst of negotiations to join the Big Ten conference. 

Ross Dellenger of SI Now described the news as "stunning," adding that it isn't "surprising" following last summer's big news that Texas and Oklahoma have agreed to join the Southeastern Conference no later than before the 2025 season. 

The move from the two rivals in the Big 12 sparked the realignment of Houston, Cincinnati, and Central Florida (UCF), all current members of the American Conference, to finalize a deal with the Big 12 to join the conference on July 1st, 2023. Now the two historical powerhouses in the Pac-12 are getting set to make their own move. 

Dellenger also states that "teams are jockeying to get into the top two leagues of FBS - the SEC and B1G." 

Dellenger then replies to his original tweet discussing the impact that this move would have on the rest of college football, as once a deal is finalized for USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten it will create the "Power 2" conferences. 

Would imagine that includes more Pac-12 teams such as Oregon, and ACC teams such as Clemson, FSU & UNC.

- Ross Dellenger 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This latest move by the two Pac-12 teams will surely spark more changes elsewhere as other teams could look to join the SEC and Big-Ten.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3353-X4
News

Which Bulldogs Could Springboard into the First Round Conversation in 2022?

By Harrison Reno5 hours ago
211231_AJW_FB_OB_0189-X4
News

Glenn Schumann is Making a Case to be One of the Best Position Coaches in All of CFB

By Harrison RenoJun 29, 2022
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31198-X4
News

Stats Indicate Georgia's Offense Could Take Another Step Forward in 2022

By Jonathan WilliamsJun 29, 2022
B0FAF8F2-3D88-435E-A626-F0472563C1FA
News

BREAKING: 2023 LB Raylen Wilson Decommits from Michigan

By Harrison RenoJun 28, 2022
FWSC2qMX0AUU8Zo
News

JUST IN: Daniel Harris Sets Decision Date and Announces Top-Four Schools

By Jonathan WilliamsJun 27, 2022
schumann 3000-X2
News

How Does Georgia Replace Three NFL Linebackers in 2022?

By Jonathan WilliamsJun 27, 2022
C292FC0F-B5F1-4362-8D15-51B2CC978461
News

Terrence Edwards Predicts Georgia's Next Breakout Receiver

By Harrison RenoJun 26, 2022
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2
News

Impressive Stat Shows Promise for Adonai Mitchell

By Jonathan WilliamsJun 26, 2022