USC's Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; Stetson Bennett Fourth

Georgia's Stetson Bennett has finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Bennett was the first Georgia quarterback to be named a finalist award. He was also the first Bulldog to make the final cut for the award since Garrison Hearst in 1992.

According to both BetMGM and sportsbettingdime, Bennett was given the third-best odds to win the award, behind only Caleb Williams and Max Duggan.

He earned his spot as a finalist after he finished with 3,435 passing yards, 27 total touchdowns and completed 68 percent of his passes through 13 games. He also tacked on 184 yards on the ground.

The Georgia quarterback made a solid final push for the award during conference championship weekend against the LSU Tigers. In that game, he threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns. All four of his touchdowns came in the first half of the ball game.

Bennett was already set to finish with a historic career as a Bulldog and then a Heisman Trophy ceremony invite was thrown into the mix along with a spot in this year's college football playoff. It was a long treacherous road for Bennett to finally reach this point in his career, but nonetheless, he scrapped and clawed his way to the top.

Now with the Heisman behind him, Bennett and his team can put all of their focus into their future matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, where they will begin their fight to potentially become the first school to win back-to-back titles in College Football Playoff history.

