Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.

These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat Leach's squad 31 to 24 inside of Sanford Stadium with a 20% capacity crowd. It was Will Rogers's 78.8% completion percentage that night that allowed the Bulldogs to remain in the football game that night.

So, with the Georgia Bulldogs favored by 16.5 points on the road in Starkville, what do the score predictions say about the matchup?

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions

Brooks Austin: Georgia, 38, Mississippi State 12

Mississippi States' offense certainly plays the "air raid", but it's much more pistols and pee shooters than bombs over Baghdad. This offense lives underneath. They are four yards and a cloud of dust via the air, it's like watching Georgia Tech under Paul Johnson if instead of running veer, they are in shotgun running mesh.

That's my way of telling you Saturday Mississippi State is painstakingly going to move the football Saturday, they will ultimately settle for long field goals however after stalling out. It's Georgia's offense that will score at will on Saturday night.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 41, Mississippi State 13

It's gonna be another big weekend for Georgia's secondary. This Mississippi State squad loves to throw the ball averaging nearly 50 attempts per game through the air. Another big week for Georgia's secondary. They will need to rally to the football and get guys on the ground as Mississippi State likes to get the ball out quick. On offense for Georgia, it's going to be a big day for the run game. Mississippi State is allowing 150 rushing yards per game and a little over 4 yards per carry. With Georgia being just one win away from clinching a division title this season, I think Kirby Smart and his team are gonna come locked in and ready to take care of business on the road this week. Georgia wins big and celebrations continue for the Dawgs.

Christian Goeckel: Georgia 42, Mississippi State 17

Mississippi State is not Tennessee. Kirby Smart made that clear earlier this week. The Bulldogs from Starkville throw the ball a lot, like Tennessee, but unlike the Volunteers, they have answers for man coverage. Georgia will have success defensively, but a turnover by Georgia's offense will set Mississippi State up with a short field at least once. Offensively, Georgia should be able to pick their score. Mississippi State has some NFL talent, but they just don't have the big guys up front to slow down anything Georgia wants to do.

Connor Jackson: Georgia 37, Mississippi State 24

In my opinion, this is UGAs biggest "trap game" remaining on schedule. You best believe you are going to get MSUs best shot. Also, UGA is coming off their biggest win of the season against the former No. 1 team in the land. Mississippi State wants to give its fans their own field-storming moment this week. I think UGA will come out a little flat, leaving room for Mississippi State to make UGA fans a little uncomfortable. However, thanks to 2 fourth quarter takeaways and football with a sense of urgency, I think UGA puts together a huge fourth quarter, stealing all momentum from Starkville and solidifying a win.

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022 Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State)

Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

