The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are currently 29.6 points better than every opponent on their schedule according to the Football Power Index. That includes this week's opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Georgia's recent history with the Gamecocks would indicate that this massive talent advantage in favor of the Bulldogs is nothing new. In the last two seasons, Georgia has won by an average of 28 points against the Gamecocks.

Though, the last time Georgia lost a regular season football game in which they were at least 17-point favorites was that fateful 2019 October Saturday in which Jake Fromm threw two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and Georgia lost to South Carolina 20 to 17 at home.

So, what do the betting trends tell us about a game that is expected, per the point spread, to be a rather large blowout?

Georgia vs South Carolina betting line as of 9/14: Georgia (-24.5) O/U: 53.0

Betting Line/Trends in Georgia vs South Carolina

Georgia in (1-3) against the spread against South Carolina when favored by at least 20 points.

Georgia is (4-2) against the spread in their last 6 games.

Georgia is (19-1) straight up in their last 20 games.

The total has gone under in 13 of the last 19 Georgia football games in the month of September.

South Carolina trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of the last 9 games between South Carolina and Georgia.

South Carolina is (3-12) against the spread in their last 15 SEC games.

