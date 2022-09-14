Skip to main content

Georgia Vs South Carolina By The Numbers: What The Trends Tell Us

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take their first road trip to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks. Here's what the betting trends are telling us.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are currently 29.6 points better than every opponent on their schedule according to the Football Power Index. That includes this week's opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks. 

Georgia's recent history with the Gamecocks would indicate that this massive talent advantage in favor of the Bulldogs is nothing new. In the last two seasons, Georgia has won by an average of 28 points against the Gamecocks. 

Though, the last time Georgia lost a regular season football game in which they were at least 17-point favorites was that fateful 2019 October Saturday in which Jake Fromm threw two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and Georgia lost to South Carolina 20 to 17 at home. 

So, what do the betting trends tell us about a game that is expected, per the point spread, to be a rather large blowout? 

Georgia vs South Carolina betting line as of 9/14: Georgia (-24.5) O/U: 53.0 

  • Georgia in (1-3) against the spread against South Carolina when favored by at least 20 points. 
  • Georgia is (4-2) against the spread in their last 6 games. 
  • Georgia is (19-1) straight up in their last 20 games. 
  • The total has gone under in 13 of the last 19 Georgia football games in the month of September. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

South Carolina trends

  • The total has gone OVER in 7 of the last 9 games between South Carolina and Georgia. 
  • South Carolina is (3-12) against the spread in their last 15 SEC games. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0067-L
Recruiting

Rising 2025 QB Hopeful for UGA Offer

By Connor Jackson
USATSI_19020298
News

Will Muschamp is a Big Reason Why Smart Believes it is his "Best Staff"

By Harrison Reno
AB6I4782 copy-X4
Football

Darnell Washington Grades Out as the Best SEC Tight End in Week Two

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19039625
News

Beamer: "Kirby Smart Made Me a Better Football Coach"

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18903869
News

Dawgs In The NFL:Jake Camarda Goes Viral, Travon Walker Steals the show

By Harrison Reno
20220903_KAR_FB_OREG_0013-X4
News

Injury Report: Status of Adonai Mitchell Still Up in the Air

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19018435
News

Beamer Expecting the Same Challenge on Offense against UGA's Defense

By Harrison Reno
UGAFB_PMc091022252
News

Why Georgia's Defensive Line is in for A BIG Day on Saturday

By Jonathan Williams