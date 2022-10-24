Georgia vs Tennessee Game Time Announced

The game time for November 5th's matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked Tennessee has been announced.

As anticipated, the kickoff time between the hedges will be set for 3:30 on CBS per a statement announced Monday.

Following Tennessee's win against Alabama last Saturday, ticket sales immediately began to skyrocket for their matchup with Georgia. Some tickets were listed for prices upward of $4,000. Right now there is a ticket in section 106 on the visitor's side that is listed for $9,000, according to Stubhub.

Nothing screams "biggest game of the season" like a top-three conference matchup between two teams who have a long history of hating one another. Tennessee's offense is running hot this season, averaging 50.1 points per game led by Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker.

On the flip side, Georgia's defense is only allowing 9.1 points per game with the offense averaging 41.7 themselves. No one has been able to do it yet but all eyes are on Georgia's defense to see if they can be the ones to contain the Volunteer's high-powered offense.

Georgia will need to get over the bump on the schedule that is the Florida Gators this weekend on CBS at 3:30 PM.

