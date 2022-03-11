It is spring break for the University of Georgia and its students, including the football program. The student-athletes get their last break of no football until the middle of April, as the Bulldogs are set to begin spring practice next week. While players enjoy their final days away from campus, some are still putting in off-field work, even Brock Bowers, the sophomore tight end who is expected to miss spring due to shoulder surgery. Bowers was pictured this past week working out despite having one arm in a sling.

Fellow sophomore Amarius Mims took to Twitter on Friday to show off his athleticism on and off the field. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle dunked a basketball effortlessly as he hit a little windmill before slamming the ball through the net. According to Mims, this freak showing of athleticism came after a "power clean workout."

Mims, a former five-star offensive tackle out of Cochran, Georgia, is just one of many examples of highly rated high school prospects being hidden on the depth chart due to the talent and experience above them. The former Bleckley County student featured mainly as a reserve offensive lineman, coming off the bench late into games where Georgia held a comfortable lead.

Now heading into his sophomore campaign, he is looking to push for a starting job, mainly at left tackle, following the departure of Jamaree Salyer to the NFL. Mims brings everything physically to start at left tackle at the University of Georgia; the only question for the sophomore is whether or not he is ready to beat out Broderick Jones?

Jones, a redshirt sophomore, is the odds on favorite to take over for Salyer at left tackle after starting in the last four regular-season games for Georgia in place of an injured Salyer. The performance of the former five-star recruit earned him the trust of Coach Luke to put him in the national championship game off the bench after Georgia's offensive line struggled out of the gate. With Jones getting settled in at left tackle and Salyer moving over to right guard, it helped Georgia get over the hump, thanks to a big second half, and beat Alabama to win the national championship.

There's of course always the right tackle position as well, where Warren McClendon has played at an All-SEC level for two seasons now.

With new offensive line coach Stacy Searles in place, everyone will be getting a fresh start under the new position coach as the spring marks the beginning of position battles.

