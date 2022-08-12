Skip to main content

WATCH: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp

Former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens has wasted no time taking the NFL by storm.

Former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens has wasted no time taking the NFL by storm. Already listed as a starting receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him 52nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he seems to be going viral on social media daily at this point. 

Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. 

While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.

