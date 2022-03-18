Georgia is through its first two practices of the spring.

Georgia conducted its second spring practice on Thursday evening after successfully hosting 122 NFL personnel for Georgia's 2022 NFL Pro-Day, where 16 former Bulldogs worked out in their final "job interview" before the NFL Draft next month.

The Bulldogs have yet to progress to fully-padded practices yet according to sources, as Saturday is set to be the first practice that will see the full pads come back on. Tuesday marked the first time the team returned to the practice field since winning the national championship in January.

It was a busy day for all involved, including the media as Kirby Smart's first press conference since National Signing Day saw the now national championship-winning head coach provide injury updates on a number of Bulldogs. Smart even broke the news on junior tight end Darnell Washington's lower leg injury that will keep him out of the remainder of the spring.

Injury Report

WR, Arian Smith (leg)

TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)

TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)

OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)

OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)

LB, Rian Davis (Quad)

LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)

LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)

