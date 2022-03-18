Skip to main content

WATCH: Georgia Concludes Second Spring Practice

Georgia is through its first two practices of the spring.

Georgia conducted its second spring practice on Thursday evening after successfully hosting 122 NFL personnel for Georgia's 2022 NFL Pro-Day, where 16 former Bulldogs worked out in their final "job interview" before the NFL Draft next month. 

The Bulldogs have yet to progress to fully-padded practices yet according to sources, as Saturday is set to be the first practice that will see the full pads come back on. Tuesday marked the first time the team returned to the practice field since winning the national championship in January. 

It was a busy day for all involved, including the media as Kirby Smart's first press conference since National Signing Day saw the now national championship-winning head coach provide injury updates on a number of Bulldogs. Smart even broke the news on junior tight end Darnell Washington's lower leg injury that will keep him out of the remainder of the spring. 

Injury Report

  • WR, Arian Smith (leg)
  • TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)
  • TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)
  • OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)
  • OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad)
  • LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)
  • LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)
  • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

220316_mlm_fb_1springpractice_0242-X4
News

First Look at Georgia's New Outside Linebackers Coach

By Harrison Reno3 hours ago
220316_mlm_fb_1springpractice_0241-X4
News

Smart and Players Reveal Clear Theme for 2022 Season

By Jonathan Williams21 hours ago
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_1756-L
News

Georgia's NFL Factory is Only Just Beginning

By Brooks AustinMar 17, 2022
E95F052D-5FF8-4B80-BA5A-EADDBDA4C550
News

LOOK: Massive List of Nation's Top Recruits on Campus in Athens

By Brooks AustinMar 17, 2022
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_1075-L
News

NFL Analyst on UGA: "Their Best Player Isn't Even Coming Out This Year"

By Brooks AustinMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17662552
News

REPORT: Billy Napier Attempting to "Temper Expectations" for Year One

By Harrison RenoMar 16, 2022
A2528224-4260-4883-96F1-33F4BC3E5575
News

Pickens Explains Why Carson Beck Threw to Him at Pro Day

By Harrison RenoMar 16, 2022
220316_mlm_fb_proday_0043-X2
News

Unofficial Numbers Turned in On Dawgs Pro Day

By Brooks AustinMar 16, 2022