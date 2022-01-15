How to Watch Georgia's Championship Parade
The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs' 2021 National Championship on Saturday, January 15th in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.
Gates open at Noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 with a Dawg Walk at 1 P.M. and a formal program beginning at 2 P.M.
All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, January 11th - Thursday, January 13 via an online request form. The remaining tickets will be available for the general public on Thursday, January 13 0 Friday, January 14.
All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors Saturday at 7 A.M.
As for how you can watch the event, WSB-TV in Atlanta has all of the exclusive footage.
Here are the ways you can watch:
- TV: Channel 2 Action News
- Mobile apps: Download the WSB-TV News App
- Streaming: Download WSB-TV app for Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV
- Website: Click here for WSBTV.com stream
Details are forthcoming on Georgiadogs.com and via UGAAA social media channels.
