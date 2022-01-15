How to Watch Georgia's Championship Parade

The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs' 2021 National Championship on Saturday, January 15th in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium, here's how to watch.

Gates open at Noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 with a Dawg Walk at 1 P.M. and a formal program beginning at 2 P.M.

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, January 11th - Thursday, January 13 via an online request form. The remaining tickets will be available for the general public on Thursday, January 13 0 Friday, January 14.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors Saturday at 7 A.M.

As for how you can watch the event, WSB-TV in Atlanta has all of the exclusive footage.

Here are the ways you can watch:

Details are forthcoming on Georgiadogs.com and via UGAAA social media channels.

