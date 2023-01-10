Skip to main content

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Final Press Conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, tight end Brock Bowers and defensive back Javon Bullard met with the media the day after winning the national championship.

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU has officially come to a close with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard were named the MVPs of the game. Bennett finished with 304 yards and six total touchdowns while also breaking the single-season passing record in Georgia history. Bullard earned his honors by forcing two interceptions.

Kirby Smart, Brock Bowers and Bullard sat down to talk with the media the day after the national title game. Here is everything they had to say: 

The University of Georgia also announced that there will be a championship parade held for the team on Jan. 14 in Athens. It will begin at 12:30 and will be followed by the Dawg walk at 1 pm. A special presentation inside the stadium will begin at 2 pm. The parade will travel from Pinecrest to Lumpkin and will feature the all coaches and players that were a part of the Bulldogs' undefeated season.

