WATCH: Ladd McConkey Talks Building Back his Confidence Against Auburn

Ladd McConkey has been one of the Bulldogs' most impactful offensive players dating back to last season. He exploded onto the scene in 2021 as a redshirt freshman and has continued to make plays for Georgia in both the receiving game and punt return duties. He is a crucial part of Georgia's offense and a difference-maker in many ways.

The two games prior to Auburn, McConkey experienced some struggles for the first time as a Bulldog, but against Auburn, he was able to gain some of his confidence back. He did his thing in the passing game by catching five passes for 47 yards while also flashing in the return game, which included a 38-yard return that helped Georgia's offense set up shop in prime field position.

We caught up with McConkey after the Auburn game to discuss his last stretch of games and what he has learned over the past few weeks.

RECAP: Final - Georgia Pours in On in the Second Half

It was a tale of two halves for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, at least for the offense that is.

It was the usual defensive performance that Georgia fans have become accustomed to under head coach Kirby Smart. A smothering and suffocating performance for the better part of three quarters, followed by a garbage time touchdown once the game is completely out of hands. They were able to pressure Auburn QB Robbie Ashford for the better part of four quarters and forced another turnover on the season when Ashford fumbled in the second quarter.

As for the offense, quarterback Stetson Bennett had another half to forget in the first half, completing just 7 of 13 passes for just 25 yards. He would open the third quarter with a strip sack fumble in the third quarter which led to Georgia giving up a field goal to the Tigers.

After that first possession to open the second half, Georgia went on to score touchdowns on four of their next five possessions, including a 68-yard touchdown run by Stetson Bennett, the longest of his career.

Saturday's performance from Georgia offensively will likely be remembered for the offensive line's effort and execution. There was a clear and obvious push behind created by an offensive unit that struggled to control the line of scrimmage a week ago against Missouri. It was the fourth-quarter push a week ago, in which they rushed for over 100 yards in the quarter, that clearly must have rolled into Saturday's game.

Georgia will play host to Vanderbilt for Homecoming.

