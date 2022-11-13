Watch: Stetson Bennett Shows Off Filthy Juke For Georgia's Second Touchdown

The most underrated portion of Stetson Bennett's game may be his elusiveness. He's shown the ability to embarrass defenders in the open field time and time again.

He added another set of ankles to his collection Saturday night against Mississippi State.

Leading 10-3 in the 2nd quarter, Bennett had led Georgia to Mississippi State's 4-yard line. On 3rd & goal, Bennett called his own number, scrambling to the right and putting a defender into a blinder on his way to the end zone.

Georgia leads Mississippi State 17-12 at the half.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Kenny McIntosh (Probable) - McIntosh has been battling through a thigh contusion against Tennessee per Kirby Smart.

Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.

Amarius Mims, OL (Doubtful) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida and did not play against Tennessee.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Doubtful) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, or Tennessee.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN