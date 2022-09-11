WATCH: Travon Walker Balling Out in his Debut

Former Georgia Bulldog and first overall pick in the NFL draft, Travon Walker, is balling out in his NFL debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Making big-time plays and living up to the first overall pick hype that surrounded his name.

Walker got his day started off by getting his first career sack coming off the edge and bringing the Washington Commanders' quarterback, Carson Wentz, to the ground.

Walker wasn't done there though. Later in the game, he jumped this screen route to force the interception and then followed it with a decent return as well.

On top of all of that, Walker also has a forced fumble on the day along with three total tackles as well. The former Bulldog is making highlight play after highlight play and stuffing the stat sheet during his first-ever NFL game.

Walker last season, skyrocketed up the draft boards after a very impressive junior season with the Bulldogs and then by showing out at the NFL combine event as well. After pairing up a college career that consisted of 61 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks with a 4.51 40-yard dash time was all the Jacksonville Jaguars needed to see to draft him with the first overall pick.

Being the first player taken in the NFL draft comes with a lot of pressure and high expectations immediately put beside your name. However, for Walker, those expectations don't seem to phase him and he is quickly becoming the player that Jacksonville hoped he would be in a very short amount of time.

