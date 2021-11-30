How Brian Kelly's Impending Departure Could Affect Georgia

Brian Kelly looks to be on the verge of taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, leaving a opening at Notre Dame.

LSU seems to be a day or so away from pulling off the second blockbuster coaching hire of the 2022 offseason that hasn't officially started as conference championship games have yet to be played.

Things kicked off Sunday afternoon with the breaking news out of Southern California and Norman, Oklahoma, as former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would accept the head coaching job at the University of Southern California.

The news broke of Riley's impending departure shortly after his post-game press conference that he "would not be the LSU head coach" next season. At the same time, Riley did tell the truth by dismissing his name in connection to the vacancy in Baton Rouge.

Then 24 hours later, reports reveal that LSU is closing a deal with current Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly is in the midst of his twelfth season at Notre Dame and has the Irish back in a position to make the playoffs again, despite Kelly already looking at his potential in Baton Rouge.

What Does This Mean for Georgia?

As the number one team in the nation, Georgia automatically becomes one of the most coveted coaching staffs in the country. The same staff that currently hosts Broyles award finalist and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, along with experienced offensive Todd Monken, who is receiving a tremendous amount of credit for the work being done with a Georgia offense that's dealt with a high amount of attrition this season.

Lanning is among the coordinators and coaches who are seen as up and comers in the coaching ranks. Lanning was heavily pursued by Texas last offseason to take the defensive coordinating job on Steve Sarkisians' staff but opted to stay in Athens another season.

Lanning is now in charge of the top defense in the nation and is waiting for the right job to come open. While it is unlikely that Notre Dame would pursue a first-year head coach after Kelly held the post for 12-seasons. On the other hand, Lanning could land his head coaching gig, depending on who Notre Dame hires.

Cincinnati's current head coach Luke Fickell is already a name being mentioned as a potential successor for Kelly, leaving an opening at a Cincinnati program that is hoping to become the first group of five school to make the playoffs.

