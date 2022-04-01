With Stetson Bennett being the heavy favorite to win the job at quarterback after a national championship in 2021, Smart is still looking for competition at the position.

Even with Stetson Bennett being the heavy favorite to take the starting job at quarterback when Georgia opens the season in September against Oregon, following a national championship in 2021, but that does not mean Bennett will win the job without being challenged by the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Through the first full two weeks of spring practice and now almost through the third, it is being well documented that all three of Georgia's returning quarterbacks from last season's team are receiving various looks throughout practice.

According to sources, Bennett is not the only quarterback receiving reps with the first-team offense. Both redshirt sophomore Carson Beck and redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff are getting reps with the first-team offense so far.

As some will point out, it is not uncommon, as just like the fall, spring practice is an evaluation period for coaches, especially at the quarterback position. Last season showed the importance of making sure the starter at quarterback is not the only one receiving reps with the first team, as if the first option goes down with an injury as JT Daniels did, it is next man up just like any other position.

With this in mind, Smart told the media on Thursday evening, what exactly he is looking for in the next half of spring practice from the quarterbacks.

“I want to see them execute the offense. Overcome mistakes. There will be some adversity out there. - Kirby Smart on what he wants to see out of the quarterbacks

Smart even added last week that he'd like to see improvement from Bennett when it comes to some of his "bonehead decisions" and errant throws that got him in trouble at times in the past.

