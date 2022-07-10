What does the latest Georgia commit bring to the class for the Dawgs?

A busy July continues for the University of Georgia, as Raylen Wilson has announced his college decision.

Following a decommitment from the University of Michigan, the inside linebacker out of Tallahassee, Florida, is taking himself back off the open market after committing to the University of Georgia.

Wilson is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound linebacker, from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, is the No. 17 overall player in Florida and the No. 5 linebacker in the nation, per 247Sports.

Though, apart from the rankings that he holds, what does Raylen Wilson bring to the Georgia linebacker room? Well, let's take a look.

Anyone with 139 tackles in a season clearly has a nose for the football, with the instincts and physical abilities to pair with it. Though when you watch Wilson on tape, it doesn't take long to remember he's sub 11.0 seconds in the 100-meter, a standard metric for elite speed on the college football level. That speed is evident on Friday nights and will certainly translate to the collegiate level.

The 6'2 measurements certainly catch your eye, they check the box essentially required at Georgia nowadays at the position — they haven't signed a linebacker under 6'2 since Nakobe Dean in 2019. However, it's the arm length that caught my eye. His ability to be effective as a pass rusher and block shedder originates from his ability to extend and utilize his length. He's played majority of his career in a downhill fashion as a blitzer, run stuffer, and relentless pursuer of the football, without a real catalog of coverage responsibilities.

The lack of coverage history could be concerning considering the responsibilities placed on Georiga's inside linebackers, but his athletic profile of Wilson says that he should be able to handle the task. Especially considering he was a dynamic threat in the return game in high school.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

