What Does Singletary Bring to UGA?

Georgia just landed one of the top cornerbacks in the country yet again with the latest commitment of Jaheim Singletary. SI All-American ranks the Jacksonville, Florida, product as the number two corner in the class of 2022.

A former Ohio State Buckeyes commit stepped away from his pledge to the Buckeyes at the beginning of August after joining their recruiting class in January of 2021. Singletary spent the summer taking visits to other programs; once the NCAA lifted the almost 16 months recruiting dead period, Georgia and Miami both were able to host the five-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native becomes the 23rd prospect to join Georgia's 2022 class and will be playing alongside two other cornerbacks, Julian Humphrey and Marquis Groves-Killebrew. Killebrew was one of the first to join Georgia's class, while Humphrey joined earlier this month.

Singletary, a once lifelong Gators fan, is now heading to Athens at some point in 2022, whether it be as an early enrollee or in the fall. So what does Singletary bring to Georgia?

In January, SI All-American's John Garcia had this to say about Singletary when the young corner committed to Ohio State.

"Singletary is one of these big body DB’s who can actually play corner," Garcia said. "That sounds simple, but not a lot of legit 6-foot-2 prospects can turn, run and locate the football like he can. Ironically enough, the last one from Jacksonville you could say that about was current Buckeye consensus All-American Shaun Wade. There are some similarities there.

"Jahiem is longer and more explosive than Wade was as a high school junior, but Jaheim also played better competition comparatively. He’s a legit, elite SI All-American candidate with true corner skills. At his size, no more than three or four kids in the 2021 cycle were under consideration with that skillset. Singletary has experience playing inside as well. Historically, OSU likes to start these guys inside - Jeff Okudah, Shaun Wade and others did that. Singletary slides right in as that next man up.

"He needs to add weight (he's a little thin, but just a junior in high school) and he missed some time with an injury. He's still a little raw technically, but the traits are there. I can’t emphasize enough that he can play corner at that size … he can play elsewhere if need be, but he's got cornerback skills first and foremost. This is a huge grab for the Buckeyes."

The SI All-American staff has since updated their evaluation of the now Georgia commit and said this.

"The only other corner under consideration for the top spot at this stage, the Floridian's case is just as strong. Singletary has been an alpha corner prospect since his freshman year in the Jacksonville metro, with success there and on offense at wide receiver. But the elite length, muscular build and true ball skills are tailor-made for the modern secondary, where he can win with technique off the ball and certainly at the line of scrimmage. The future Buckeye is confident in his game, flashes better makeup speed than his size would suggest, yet he plays with the leverage discipline of a college veteran. Few cornerbacks at his size remain at the position at the next level, but we would be surprised if Singletary became another in that bunch -- he is simply special."

After losing all of its starting corners from a season ago to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, Georgia is effectively reloading a position that was once filled with depth. However, even with the strong recruiting of the last few years, injuries and NFL departures have hurt the depth at the position this season more than any other season in recent memory under Kirby Smart.

