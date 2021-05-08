What's Left at Safety? What Happened with Burns?

Georgia didn't have much to give in the defensive back room entering the 2021 offseason. Another blow was dealt via the transfer portal with the newest entrant Major Burns.

Georgia lost six defensive backs following the conclusion of the 2020 season. Five of the six entered the NFL Draft, four of which heard their name called during the three-night event. To make matters worse, Tyrique Stevenson entered the portal and transferred to Miami. Stevenson was the presumed replacement for senior defensive back Mark Webb at STAR.

With no starting collegiate experience at cornerback entering the 2021 season, the Dawgs needed all the players they could get in the secondary. That even included seeing a four-star running back, Lovasea Carroll becoming a 'spring experiment' at cornerback.

Announced on Monday that sophomore safety Major Burns was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal makes depth at the safety position even thinner. The departure of the Baton Rouge, Lousiana native, makes you wonder if Georgia will find themselves back in the portal looking for another defensive back after the recent addition of West Virginia's Tykee Smith.

Burns was a 2020 early enrollee who, like the rest of them, was put at a disadvantage due to COVID not having a spring his freshman. Major would see the field in six games in 2020, recording just five tackles. So what exactly is Georgia losing in Burns?

Burns was an expected contributor in the 2021 season with the emergence of Christopher Smith following his stint as a starter in relief of Richard LeCounte, following Richard's motorcycle accident that ended his season. Burns' was expected to be heading into a more advanced role in 2021, preparing him to challenge a starting job in 2022. Georgia is left with:



Lewis Cine: Junior

Christopher Smith: Senior

Latavious Brini, Senior

David Daniel Freshman

Dan Jackson: Redshirt Sophomore

Those four names do not include incoming junior transfer Tykee Smith. Smith was listed as playing the "spear" position at West Virginia under then defensive back Jahmile Addae, now at Georgia; Smith is seen as a versatile player who can play at the STAR, safety, and off-ball linebacker.

While Smith's addition to the defensive back should help quell the concerns of an eye-catching amount of inexperience in the secondary. We should not be surprised if Georgia enters the transfer portal again for another defensive back this offseason.

As for what happened with Burns, rumors around his departure began to swirl about a week before his public announcement according to sources inside the building. There were some things outside of football that left the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native wanting to be closer to home, and for good reasons. Georgia’s staff was certainly hurt by the decision but not at all shocked or unwilling to help in the young man’s departure. One source stated that Burns was set to be a major piece of this defense in 2021, but wouldn’t have seen the field as a starter barring some type of injury. And even then, senior Latavious Brini could always have moved back to safety.