It seems fair to say after the opening of the 2022 college football season, not all 3-0 records to begin the year are created equal. All you have to do to figure it out is turn on the television on a Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have dominated in every form and fashion since the opening snap of the season against Oregon. The Bulldogs dismantled a then-ranked Oregon team 49-3 before holding a 33-0 shutout over Samford.

After a sloppy day for Georgia's offense, in which they did not execute in the redzone against an inferior program like Samford, they responded against South Carolina; battering the Gamecocks for four quarters in the 48-7 victory, answering their first road test and proving dominance facing an SEC East division rival.

Beating South Carolina on the road in front of a sold-out Williams Brice Stadium crowd was one of the first tests for the Bulldogs this season. Both sides of the ball dominated from the opening snap; after the defense forced a punt from the Gamecocks' offense, Georgia's offense drove down the field relatively easily. Capping off its opening drive with a touchdown on an end-around reverse to Brock Bowers, taking the lead before never giving it up.

The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs look like they are on pace for another undefeated regular season. Heading into the season, the schedule did not look too threatening, following Oregon in week one. However, judging by the way Georgia dismantled them, it does not look like there is a team on the schedule that can even come within two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, preseason national title favorites Alabama struggled on the road against a then-unranked Texas a week ago. The Tide went into Austin, Texas, as 20-point favorites, before exiting with a narrow 20-19 victory, thanks to late game heroics from quarterback Bryce Young.

Then there is Ohio State, the other team Vegas gave better odds of winning a title than Georgia. However, the Buckeyes' offense did not look convincing in its week one win over Notre Dame, lending some doubt to whether or not they can keep up with programs like Georgia and Alabama.

With neither of the preseason favorites who ranked ahead of Georgia looking convincing through a quarter of the season, is there a program that can knock off the Bulldogs?

Teams like Michigan and USC, fellow undefeated programs to this point, still have questions to answer, like whether or not the Wolverines can knock off the Buckeyes for a second straight year and if USC can run the table in year one under Lincoln Riley in the Pac-12.

Looking forward to opponents on Georgia's schedule, Kentucky, a media darling and common pick in the preseason to upset Georgia, may have a potential first-round talent in Will Levis at quarterback, but can they score with Georgia? What about Tennessee? The Volunteers scored the most points on Georgia's defense in the regular season a year ago, with 17.

The win over Pittsburgh in week two is a significant step in the right direction for a program that looks to be on the rise in its second year with head coach Josh Heupel at reins, and yes, their offense can certainly put up points. Still, can their defense do enough to keep Georgia's offense off the board?

All the signs as of right now show that Georgia is by far and away the best team in the SEC East, and have certainly been the most dominant team in college football, a fact that may not shock those of the Bulldog faithful.

For those who were stuck doubting if Georgia could reload its program after sending 15-players to the NFL, you may be surprised that they are picking up where they left off.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN