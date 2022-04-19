What comes next for Amarius Mims after taking his name out of the transfer portal and returning to Georgia for another season.

After entering the transfer portal and receiving interest from multiple schools, including a very public recruitment from Florida State, Amarius Mims decided to return to Athens and take his name out of the portal eight days after the initial news broke.

Mims' return to Georgia now brings about the question of what comes next for the pairing? Does Mims find a way to see the field at either offensive tackle spot? Or does he kick inside to offensive guard for a year, like Alabama is notorious for doing with their top offensive linemen over recent years?

The widespread assumption coming into the spring and seemed to be further confirmed by the Mims entering the transfer portal was that Broderick Jones would be the starting left tackle in 2022, replacing former starter Jamaree Salyer at the position. Jones sat behind Salyer as a sophomore before getting his chance to start the final four games of the regular season due to Salyer suffering an injury. Once Salyer returned to the fold, Jones came off the bench in the national championship game as Salyer moved to right guard.

With Jones locking down the left and experienced tackle Warren McClendon on the right, the clearest path for immediate playing time will be at guard. Georgia returns one starter at guard in Warren Ericson, as left guard Justin Shaffer departed for the Draft. Ericson replaced Tate Ratledge a couple of plays into the season opener versus Clemson after the redshirt freshman suffered a foot injury.

Injuries held both Ericson and Ratledge out of participating in the spring game, leaving Georgia with Xaiver Truss and Devin Willock manning down the interior with the Black team (first-team offense). At full health, Georgia will have at least four viable competitors and potentially Mims competing for two spots at guard, all of which boast more experience at the position, making it an even tough task.

Overall keeping Mims on the roster for at least one more year is a big win for Georgia, as there is no question that the former five-star offensive tackle has what it takes to be an All-SEC offensive tackle; he'll just have to wait behind two other talented players if he is committed to staying at tackle.

