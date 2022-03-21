When and Who Will Be the Next Big Georgia Commitment?

Georgia is fresh off one of the most star-studded recruiting weekends of the 2023 recruiting calendar Yet, Georgia hasn't received a commitment in 68 days. So, who could be next?

Georgia is fresh off one of the most star-studded recruiting weekends of the 2023 recruiting calendar. With dozens of the nation's most premier prospects spanning 2022 prospects like Lebbeus Overton to 2026 athletes like Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

They are at an all-time high in terms of momentum on the recruiting trail:

Lebbeus Overton - DL 2022 (3/19)

Arch manning - QB 2023 (3/19)

Javien Toviano - CB 2023 (3/19)

Jalen Hale - WR 2023 (3/16)

Tony Mitchell - DB 2023 (3/19)

Shamurad Umarov - OT 2023 (3/19)

Tomarrion Parker - Edge 2023 (3/19)

Olaus Alinen - OT 2023 (3/17)

Ellis Robinson IV - DB 2024 (3/19)

KJ Bolden - ATH 2024 (3/19)

Dylan Raiola - QB 2024 (3/17)

Daniel Calhoun - OT 2024 (3/17)

King Joseph Edwards - Edge 2024 (3/19)

Jordan Gatlin - ATH 2024 (3/19)

Micah Welch - RB 2024 (3/15)

Jayden Bradford - QB 2024 (3/15)

Ju Ju lewis - QB 2026 (3/19)

Stacy Gage - RB 2024 (3/18)

Roderick Kearne - OL 2023 (3/15)

Yet, Georgia hasn't received a commitment in 68 days. So, why hasn't Georgia received a commitment in over two months? And when will they?

Dawgs being patient

Georgia has had the fortune of being selective in years past, and now since they've won a national title, they can be more selective than ever before. It's an annual tradition for fans to run to Twitter and display concern during a "slow" recruiting start. Though the reality is, Georgia has reached the point where they no longer need "momentum" recruiting — a theory where programs string together commits in order to drum up positive attention for the program. Alabama has been doing this for some time, and they continue to do as much, having just two commits in the 2023 class as of late March.

When and Who Could Be Next?

Arch Manning

Following yet another visit to Athens and with another visit to Austin to see Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, the feeling is that this mega-recruitment that is the Next Manning could come to an end sooner rather than later. Reports have surfaced that Manning has narrowed things to two schools, those schools being Texas and Georgia according to sources. Things could heat up here soon.

Sources indicated that offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Offensive Analyst Buster Faulkner have done an incredible job with this recruitment, approaching conversations football first. Something that Todd Monken has been known for during his time at Georgia is his ability to convey his offense to young players. Arch, a Manning by birth and nature, is infatuated with the nuances of the game. Things went well this weekend, and expectations are that they will go similarly well on the football conversation at Texas with Sarkisian.

Lebbeus Overton

Formally the nation's No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, Overton announced his reclassification to the 2022 class. He announced a top-5 back on February 3rd of Oregon, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. He's in the midst of taking what most believe will be his last round of visits. First to Oregon alongside his brother Micaiah Overton who is going to transfer from Liberty with hopes of playing alongside Lebbeus. This past weekend he was in Athens for a visit as well. Expectations are that things here will come down to Georgia and Texas A&M down the stretch. With the intention to enroll this summer, one would expect an announcement rather soon.

