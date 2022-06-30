Which Bulldogs Could Springboard into the First Round Conversation in 2022?

In a recent mock draft by ESPN's Matt Miller only two Bulldogs go in the first round. Which Bulldogs could use 2022 to springboard into the first round.

In a recent ESPN+ exclusive article, Matt Miller released his latest first-round mock draft for 2023. It was a mock draft that saw six quarterbacks go in the first round. Yet, for Georgia, Miller projects only two Bulldogs to hear their name called in the first 32-picks. However, both of the Bulldogs in Miller's latest mock go within the first ten picks.

After mocking Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson to go to the Jets with the first overall pick, and Ohio State receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba at number two to the Bears, Georgia's Jalen Carter goes off the board to the Houston Texans, the holders of the third pick in Miller's latest projections.

"Carter was arguably the best prospect on Georgia's national title team in 2021 when you talk to scouts and watch his disruptive ability as an inside or outside pass-rusher. He's built (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) to produce from a 3-technique position and would make an instant impact in Houston."

- Matt Miller

Three picks later; Miller projects cornerback Kelee Ringo to go off the board at number six to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Ringo had eight pass breakups and two interceptions on a loaded defense last season, and you might remember his clinching pick-six in the title game. If the 6-foot-2 corner can make plays without 10 future NFL starters around him, his coverage ability and physical traits will put him in the running for CB1 in this class." - Matt Miller

Many would agree with Miller's current projection of who the top two draft-eligible Bulldogs are heading into the season, and they may be the only two first-round picks for Georgia in next April's draft. Yet, following a record-breaking 2022 draft, you get a feeling other Bulldogs could rise up the draft board over the coming months, so which players could those risers be?

Warren McClendon

A name that does not get as much attention outside of the Georgia media space for whatever reason, starting right tackle Warren McClendon looks as good as anyone on Georgia's roster to boost himself into the first round. McClendon opted to return to Georgia for his junior season, despite being eligible to declare following his redshirt sophomore season.

2022 will be McClendon's third season as a starter at right tackle for Georgia and could bring a similar resume to Alabama's Alex Leatherwood. Three-year SEC starter with clean tape and a high floor. He's a safe bet in a sport with very few.

Broderick Jones

McClendon is not the only projected starter that will be eligible for the draft following this coming fall. Redshirt sophomore Broderick Jones is the widely expected starter at left tackle this season. After a strong close to his redshirt freshman season where he started in the last four regular season games, before coming off the bench in the national championship game at left tackle and winning reps against edge rushers like Alabama's Will Anderson and Dallas Turner.

Arik Gilbert

Excitement is in the air heading into the 2022 season for a multitude of reasons, which include Georgia fans still celebrating their Bulldogs capturing its first national title in over four decades last January; another is the fact that Georgia's offense could continue to take another step forward with the Bulldogs returning over 70% of their production last season. That does not take into account the returns of potential stars like Arik Gilbert and Dominick Blaylock.

Coming out of high school Arik Gilbert was billed as one of the best tight-end prospects of all time. After a promising freshman season at LSU, he would transfer to Georgia in the offseason before missing all of the 2021 season due to dealing with "personal issues." However, Gilbert's performance in the spring game this past April has many excited that he will pick up where he left off in Baton Rouge.

Nolan Smith

Potentially one of the biggest returns for the Georgia defense this offseason was the decision of edge rusher Nolan Smith to put his NFL dream on hold in favor of another season in Athens.

The former #1 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class has not quite lived up to the first-round billing that many projected him to be at this point in his college career. However, despite that, Smith had his moments last season as one of Georgia's best pass rushers on a stacked front seven.

Without first-round talents like Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and DeVonte Wyatt competing with Smith for stats, 2022 could be the year for Smith to shine.

